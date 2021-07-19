Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

