Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,130 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $372.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.