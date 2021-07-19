Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

RGA opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

