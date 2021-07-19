Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PTC worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 47.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $6,573,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 26.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 69,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.