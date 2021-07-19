Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. Insiders have sold a total of 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

