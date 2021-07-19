Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $20.47 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,412 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

