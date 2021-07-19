Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,655,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,634,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 257.0% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $188.07 and a 52-week high of $286.16. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

