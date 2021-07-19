Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 133,334 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,334 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

