Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 37,955 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Altice USA worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock worth $96,576,915. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

