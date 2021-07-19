Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 41,559 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,559 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

