Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 591,353 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,353 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

