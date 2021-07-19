Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $667.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.33. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $339.13 and a one year high of $670.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.