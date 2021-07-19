Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $29,050.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

