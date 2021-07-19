WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00016340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $67,296.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00141829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,695.20 or 1.00325863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars.

