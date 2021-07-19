Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00008863 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $175,159.25 and $1,195.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00095646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00141915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.65 or 1.00261703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

