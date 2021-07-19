Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $173.87 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $173.87 or 0.00586628 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $334,001.82 and $656.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00097503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.34 or 1.00059685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

