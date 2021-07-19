WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.17.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.60. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$82.01 and a 12 month high of C$151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$139.62.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.