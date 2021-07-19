X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Down 8.7%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.39. 3,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

