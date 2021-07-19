XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 50,000 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XBiotech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

