Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Achieves $2.39 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $424,042.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00143232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,334.38 or 0.99945371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

