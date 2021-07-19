Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $865.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.06 million. Xilinx posted sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

