XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, XMax has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $141,154.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

