XMON Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,025.95 or 0.03312559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $26,256.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

