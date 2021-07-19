xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $76.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005402 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004172 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

