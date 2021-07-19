Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 6.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 2,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,138,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -772.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

