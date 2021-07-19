YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $270,188.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $3.60 million and $270,188.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.92 or 0.00227440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.