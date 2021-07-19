YFValue Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

