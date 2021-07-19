Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.15. 5,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

