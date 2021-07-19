Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Albany International reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

AIN opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

