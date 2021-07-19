Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.56. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. 535,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

