Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 743,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,168. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $6,016,400.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.