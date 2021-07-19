Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 378,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

