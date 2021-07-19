Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 378,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.