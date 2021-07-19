Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Antero Resources by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 453.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.