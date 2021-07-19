Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $59.10 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

