Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post sales of $372.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.51 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 334,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.