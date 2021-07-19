Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

AMAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,674. The company has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

