Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

FCCO opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.