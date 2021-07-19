Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $48.25 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

