Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

MRTX opened at $163.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,299,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.