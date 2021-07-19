Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

MRTX opened at $163.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,299,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

