Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report sales of $202.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $809.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

