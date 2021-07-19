Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $825.81 Million

Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post sales of $825.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.00 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19. OneMain has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

