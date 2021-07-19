Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.50 on Monday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

