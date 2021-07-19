Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.99 Million

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report sales of $642.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.88 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 183,394 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

