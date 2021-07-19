Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.