Zacks: Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

