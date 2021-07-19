Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 84,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54. Hologic has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

