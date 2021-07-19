Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.39 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $176.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $19.77 on Monday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

