Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,728,200.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $153.95. 363,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,145. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

