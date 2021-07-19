Zap Price Down 11.9% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $62,991.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00774591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.