ZBG Token Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $185,271.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.